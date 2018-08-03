Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Democratic Candidates For U.S. House

Three candidates are running to be the Democratic nominee for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House. As part of VPR's coverage of contested statewide and federal races, Vermont Edition hosts a debate between Dan Freilich, Ben Mitchell, and incumbent Rep. Peter Welch.

Dr. Dan Freilich, a medical doctor and Navy captain from Brownsville, calls himself a Progressive Democrat. He told Vermont Edition in June that those progressive values, as well as campaign finance reform and a rejection of corporate or Political Action Committee donations, are the focus of his campaign.

Ben Mitchell, an education professional from Westminster, identifies as a Democratic Socialist. He told Vermont Edition in June he supports a "Medicare For All" health care system and that he'd advocate for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Incumbent Peter Welch on Vermont Edition last month said, if re-elected, he'd support boosting federal oversight of prescription drugs and gradually implementing "Medicare For All." He also defended accepting corporate donations as necessary in the age of Political Action Committees.

We won't be taking calls during the debate, but you can submit your questions beforehand or record yourself asking a question with your smartphone's "voice memo" app and email it to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.