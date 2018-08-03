Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Democratic Candidates For U.S. House

By & 11 minutes ago
  • Challengers Dan Freilich, left, and Ben Mitchell, center, will debate incumbent Rep. Peter Welch in the Democratic primary for Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House.
    Challengers Dan Freilich, left, and Ben Mitchell, center, will debate incumbent Rep. Peter Welch in the Democratic primary for Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House.
    Freilich campaign / DEBORAHANNE MAYER courtesy Mitchell campaign / Liam Elder Conners, VPR file

Three candidates are running to be the Democratic nominee for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House. As part of VPR's coverage of contested statewide and federal races, Vermont Edition hosts a debate between Dan Freilich, Ben Mitchell, and incumbent Rep. Peter Welch.

Dr. Dan Freilich, a medical doctor and Navy captain from Brownsville, calls himself a Progressive Democrat. He told Vermont Edition in June that those progressive values, as well as campaign finance reform and a rejection of corporate or Political Action Committee donations, are the focus of his campaign.

Ben Mitchell, an education professional from Westminster, identifies as a Democratic Socialist. He told Vermont Edition in June he supports a "Medicare For All" health care system and that he'd advocate for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Incumbent Peter Welch on Vermont Edition last month said, if re-elected, he'd support boosting federal oversight of prescription drugs and gradually implementing "Medicare For All." He also defended accepting corporate donations as necessary in the age of Political Action Committees.

We won't be taking calls during the debate, but you can submit your questions beforehand or record yourself asking a question with your smartphone's "voice memo" app and email it to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Campaign 2018
Dan Freilich
Ben Mitchell
Peter Welch

Related Content

VPR Primary Debate Schedule: Here's How To Submit Your Question For Candidates

By VPR News Jul 30, 2018
An illustration of people with speech bubbles featuring question marks above them.
Sapunkele / iStock

Vermont's 2018 primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 14. Ahead of that date, Vermont Edition will host a series of three debates featuring gubernatorial and U.S. House candidates — and we'd like to know what you want to ask the candidates.

Campaign 2018: Money In Politics Key Issue For Democratic House Candidate Dan Freilich

By & Jun 27, 2018
Dan Freilich is running for the Democratic nomination for Vermont's seat in the U.S. House.
courtesy of Dan Freilich

Dan Freilich is a medical doctor and Navy captain who is challenging Peter Welch for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House. He's making healthcare and campaign finance reform his key priorities. We're talking to him about his platform and his run.

Campaign 2018: Why Ben Mitchell Is Seeking The Democratic Nomination For Vermont's U.S. House Seat

By , & Jun 21, 2018
Ben Mitchell is running for the Democratic nomination for Vermont's sole U.S. House seat.
Deborahanne Mayer / courtesy of Ben Mitchell

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Peter Welch has two challengers in the Democratic primary this election season. One of them is Ben Mitchell of Westminster West. He’s a longtime educator and self-identified democratic socialist. He’s made other runs for state and national office in the past as a Liberty Union candidate. 

Campaign 2018: Incumbent Congressman Peter Welch On His Priorities And Platform

By & Jul 12, 2018
Incumbent Rep. Peter Welch faces two challengers for the Democratic nomination for his seat.
Alex Brandon / Associated Press File

Incumbent Congressman Peter Welch has two challengers this year for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House. We're talking with Rep. Welch about what he thinks are the most important issues coming into this year's elections and what his priorities are going forward.