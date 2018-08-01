Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Republican Candidates For Governor

  • Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, left, and primary challenger Keith Stern debate their case to be the Republican candidate for governor.
    VPR file

Live call-in discussion: we're beginning our series of live debates for selected statewide and federal offices with the Republican candidates for governor: incumbent Gov. Phil Scott and challenger Keith Stern.

Making his case for re-election, Scott on Vermont Edition touted his firm stance against raising taxes and keeping state spending low.

A small business owner from North Springfield, Stern told Vermont Edition that addressing Vermont's high cost of living would be his primary focus if elected. He has also criticized Scott's support for Vermont's new gun control laws and vowed to undo some of them.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

