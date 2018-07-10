Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: Democrat Christine Hallquist On Her Run For Governor

By & 31 minutes ago
  • Christine Hallquist is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
    courtesy of Christine For Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Christine Hallquist is the former CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative. She's running for the Democratic nomination for governor, and will be the first openly transgender gubernatorial candidate on a major party primary ballot. We're talking to Hallquist as part of our series of interviews with statewide and federal candidates.

If you have a question for Christine Hallquist, post it below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

