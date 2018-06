Live call-in discussion: James Ehlers is one of four Democrats running for governor. We're talking with the candidate about his platform and his priorities as we head toward the state's Aug. 14 primary.

We'll ask Ehlers about his stance on gun control in Vermont, taxes and education funding, health care and more.

Share your questions or comments for gubernatorial candidate James Ehlers below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Thursday, June 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.