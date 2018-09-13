Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: Don Turner Seeks Move From Vt. House To Lt. Governor

1 hour ago
  • House Minority Leader Don Turner (R-Milton) is seeking the office of Lieutenant Governor in Vermont's Nov. 6 general election.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: Republican Don Turner represents Milton in the Vermont legislature, and now the House Minority Leader is running for Lieutenant Governor in the Nov. 6 general election. We're talking to the candidate about why he's seeking the state's second-highest office.

The 54-year-old lifelong Milton resident has been in Vermont's House of Representatives since 2006, and House Minority Leader since 2011. He's served on committees focused on corrections, education, housing and commerce and economic development.

Turner joins Vermont Edition to discuss how he would work with the state legislature and the governor as the state's second-in-command, what he would seek to accomplish as lieutenant governor and his approach to budgeting, taxes and education spending.

Share your questions for candidate Don Turner below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast at Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

