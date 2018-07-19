Related Program: 
Campaign 2018: Gov. Phil Scott Makes His Case For A Second Term

  Gov. Phil Scott is up for re-election this year, facing opposition in the GOP primary. He joins
    Gov. Phil Scott is up for re-election this year, facing opposition in the GOP primary. He joins "Vermont Edition" to outline why he should return to the governor's office.
Gov. Phil Scott was elected two years ago with a promise to make Vermont more affordable. He now faces opposition in the Republican primary. We'll hear why the governor believes he deserves a second term in Montpelier.

As part of our continuing series of interviews with candidates for statewide office, Scott joins us to explain his stands on a number of key issues, including the state budget, gun control legislation and school funding.

You can make a comment or submit a question for Phil Scott below or email it to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, July 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

As Lawmakers Close Out 2018 Session, Scott Vows Budget Veto

By May 12, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott addresses the Vermont Senate after lawmakers adjourned the legislative session Saturday night. Scott, who is expected to veto the state budget, says there's a "fundamental disagreement" between him and legislators.
The $5.8 billion budget passed by the Vermont Legislature late Saturday night is supposed to fund government through the middle of 2019, but the spending plan will more likely have a shelf life of only a few days.

Amid Boos And 'Thank Yous', Scott Signs Gun Control Bills

By , , & Apr 11, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott signs three pieces of gun control legislation amid boos and cheers on the front steps of the statehouse Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
S.55, a bill that became the unexpected hot-button issue of the session so far, was signed into law Wednesday on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse.

Scott Ready To Sign Off On Legalizing Possession, Cultivation Of Marijuana

By & Dec 1, 2017
Gov. Phil Scott says he would support a "libertarian approach" to legalizing personal possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Gov. Phil Scott told Vermont Edition Friday that he will support efforts to legalize the personal possession of marijuana in the opening weeks of the 2018 legislative session.