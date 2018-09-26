Related Program: 
Campaign 2018: Independent Brad Peacock Seeks U.S. Senate Seat

By 50 minutes ago
  • Independent U.S. Senate candidate Brad Peacock
    Independent U.S. Senate candidate Brad Peacock is seeking to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
    Bob Kinzel / VPR

The general election is a matter of weeks away. Leading up to the vote, we're featuring interviews with candidates seeking statewide offices. Brad Peacock is running as an independent for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Peacock, a farmer from Shaftsbury, has said he was inspired to get involved in politics by Sanders, but he assumes that Sanders will run for president again in 2020. Peacock said another presidential run would likely take Sanders' time away from representing Vermont, so he's challenging Sanders because he thinks Vermonters deserve a full-time senator.

Peacock also discussed his views on immigration, health care and rural economic development.

Listen to the interview with Peacock above. Find VPR's Campaign 2018 coverage here.

