Essex attorney Jasdeep Pannu is one of four candidates running for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate. Pannu's platform addresses the "drug catastrophe" by taxing and regulating currently illicit drugs. Pannu also advocates upholding the 2nd ammendment and transitioning the Drug Enforcement Agency to be tasked with stopping child trafficking, which he refers to as "the slave trade."

Broadcast on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.