After serving four terms as Vermont’s Secretary of State, Jim Condos says there is still unfinished business he would like to accomplish. That's why he is seeking a fifth term in office and will be the Democratic candidate on the ballot on Vermont's Nov. 6 election.

Condos joins Vermont Edition to discuss his position on term limits, the continued progress of the ethics commission and the integrity of the voting system.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.