Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: Keith Stern Challenges Gov. Scott In Republican Primary

By & 55 minutes ago
  • Stern campaign, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Keith Stern is the lone Republican challenger to incumbent governor Phil Scott in the party's Aug. 14 primary. Stern has criticized Scott's support for Vermont's new gun control laws and vowed to undo some of them. We're talking to Stern as part of VPR's ongoing interviews with statewide and federal candidates.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Campaign 2018: Democrat Christine Hallquist On Her Run For Governor

By & Jul 10, 2018
Christine Hallquist is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
courtesy of Christine For Vermont

Christine Hallquist is the former CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative. She's running for the Democratic nomination for governor, and will be the first openly transgender gubernatorial candidate on a major party primary ballot. We're talking to Hallquist as part of our series of interviews with statewide and federal candidates.

Campaign 2018: Sen. John Rodgers' Write-In Bid For Governor

By & Jul 2, 2018
Essex Orleans Democratic Sen. John Rodgers is running a write-in campaign to be the Democratic nominee for governor.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Vermont’s gun control laws were a polarizing issue for many in the state when Gov. Phil Scott signed them into law in April. Essex-Orleans Sen. John Rodgers is making his opposition to some of the state's new gun laws central to his write-in bid to challenge Scott as the Democratic nominee for governor.

Campaign 2018: A Post-Parkland Test Of Vermont Gun Politics

By Apr 11, 2018
Opponents and supporters of Vermont's new gun laws made thier voices heard at Gov. Scott's public signing of the bills into law.
Chip Allen / Times Argus

Elected officials in Vermont have historically paid a steep price for supporting gun control measures, but the politics of guns in a post-Parkland era may be shifting.