Campaign 2018: Keith Stern Challenges Gov. Scott In Republican Primary

Live call-in discussion: Keith Stern is the lone Republican challenger to incumbent governor Phil Scott in the party's Aug. 14 primary. Stern has criticized Scott's support for Vermont's new gun control laws and vowed to undo some of them. We're talking to Stern as part of VPR's ongoing interviews with statewide and federal candidates.

Share your questions for gubernatorial candidate Keith Stern below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.