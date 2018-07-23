Campaign 2018: Lawrence Zupan Leans On Business, Real Estate Experience In Bid For U.S. Senate

Lawrence Zupan is a Manchester-area real estate broker and self-described “political novice” who’s one of four candidates to be the Republican nominee to the U.S. Senate. We're talking to him about his background, experience and what he would aim to achieve as Vermont's junior senator.

Zupan has been in real estate since moving from his native New York City to Vermont in 1986. Before that, he worked in businesses ranging from a nonprofit yoga institute to a food import-export company.

Zupan says he supports free opportunity for industry and opposes government regulation in sectors like broadband internet and health care. He joins Vermont Edition as part of our ongoing coverage of candidates in contested races ahead of the Aug. 14 primary.

Click here for more of VPR's coverage of Campaign 2018.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.