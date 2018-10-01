Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: Phil Scott Seeks A Second Term As Governor

    Gov. Phil Scott joins "Vermont Edition" to talk about his re-election run and what his priorities would be for a second term.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is running for a second two-year term, going up against a number of challengers including Democratic nominee Christine Hallquist. We're talking to Scott as part of our series of interviews with major party candidates for statewide office.

Scott joins Vermont Edition to talk about the accomplishments and challenges of his first term and what his priorities would be in a second term.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

