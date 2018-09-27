Campaign 2018: Republican Anya Tynio Vies For Vermont's U.S. House Seat

Live call-in discussion: Political newcomer Anya Tynio is using her first run for political office to try to unseat six-term incumbent Democrat Peter Welch in the Nov. 6 election.

At 25 years old, Tynio is the youngest an individual can be to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She says her fresh perspective is an advantage for taking on big issues facing Vermont and the country.

Candidate Anya Tynio joins Vermont Edition to discuss her position on issues such as immigration, economic policy and health care.

Share your questions or comments for congressional candidate Anya Tynio below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

