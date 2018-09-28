Campaign 2018: Republican Lawrence Zupan Seeks U.S. Senate In First Bid For Office

Live call-in discussion: Republican Lawrence Zupan is seeking Vermont's U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 6 election. In his first bid for office, the Manchester real estate broker is looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders. We're talking with Zupan about his platform and what policies he'll pursue if elected.

Zupan narrowly lost the Aug. 14 primary to perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige, who in an electoral oddity ran for and won the nomination to six different offices.

Paige withdrew from five races, giving the Vermont Republican Party a chance to choose new candidates whose names would appear on the November ballot. The party selected Zupan as their candidate for the U.S. Senate race.

Zupan joins Vermont Edition to discuss the policies and issues he'll focus on if elected.

Share your questions or comments for the candidate below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.