Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: Republican Lawrence Zupan Seeks U.S. Senate In First Bid For Office

By & 1 hour ago
  • Manchester real estate broker Lawrence Zupan is the Republican candidate for one of Vermont's seats in the U.S. Senate. He's challenging Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nov. 6 election.
    Manchester real estate broker Lawrence Zupan is the Republican candidate for one of Vermont's seats in the U.S. Senate. He's challenging Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nov. 6 election.
    Zupan campaign, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Republican Lawrence Zupan is seeking Vermont's U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 6 election. In his first bid for office, the Manchester real estate broker is looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders. We're talking with Zupan about his platform and what policies he'll pursue if elected. 

Zupan narrowly lost the Aug. 14 primary to perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige, who in an electoral oddity ran for and won the nomination to six different offices. 

Paige withdrew from five races, giving the Vermont Republican Party a chance to choose new candidates whose names would appear on the November ballot. The party selected Zupan as their candidate for the U.S. Senate race.

Zupan joins Vermont Edition to discuss the policies and issues he'll focus on if elected.

Share your questions or comments for the candidate below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Campaign 2018
Government & Politics
Lawrence Zupan

Related Content

Campaign 2018: Republican Anya Tynio Vies For Vermont's U.S. House Seat

By & Sep 27, 2018
Anya Tynio is challenging incumbent Rep. Peter Welch for Vermont's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Matthew Smith / VPR

Political newcomer Anya Tynio is using her first run for political office to try to unseat six-term incumbent Democrat Peter Welch in the Nov. 6 election.

At 25 years old, Tynio is the youngest an individual can be to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She says her fresh perspective is an advantage for taking on big issues facing Vermont and the country.

Citing Family Health Issues, Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris Resigns House Seat

By Sep 25, 2018
Rep. Kiah Morris at a podium in March speaking about racial justice legislation
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris has resigned her seat in the Vermont House of Representatives, saying family health problems will require her to “focus on caring for and supporting my family.”