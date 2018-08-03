Campaign 2018: Rocky De La Fuente Running In Multiple US Senate Primaries, Including Vt.

    San Diego businessman Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, pictured here in 2016 in Montana, is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Vermont.
    Matt Volz / Associated Press

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is a San Diego businessman. Though he doesn't live in Vermont, he's filed to run in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate here on Aug. 14.

In 2016, De La Fuente ran in the Democratic primary for president in several states, including in Vermont. Later that year, he ran for president as an independent in Vermont, receiving just over 1,000 votes.

Now he's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Rocky De La Fuente spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

Vermont is not the only state where De La Fuente has filed to run for U.S. Senate this year. He ran in the California primary, and he's also filed to run in the Aug. 28 Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Florida.

Click here for more of VPR's coverage of Campaign 2018.

