Campaign 2018: Sen. John Rodgers' Write-In Bid For Governor

Vermont’s first-ever gun control laws were a polarizing issue for many in the state when Gov. Phil Scott signed them into law in April. Essex-Orleans Sen. John Rodgers is making his oppoisition to some of the state's new gun laws central to his write-in bid to challenge Scott as the Democratic nominee for governor.

Sen. Rodgers joins Vermont Edition to discuss why he's getting behind a write-in campaign after initially deciding not to run, the challenges he faces as a write-in and what distinguishes him from the other Democratic candidates leading up to the state's Aug. 14 primary.

Broadcast on Monday, July 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.