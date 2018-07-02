Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2018: Sen. John Rodgers' Write-In Bid For Governor

By & 1 minute ago
  • Essex Orleans Democratic Sen. John Rodgers is running a write-in campaign to be the Democratic nominee for governor.
    Essex Orleans Democratic Sen. John Rodgers is running a write-in campaign to be the Democratic nominee for governor.
    Bob Kinzel / VPR

Vermont’s first-ever gun control laws were a polarizing issue for many in the state when Gov. Phil Scott signed them into law in April. Essex-Orleans Sen. John Rodgers is making his oppoisition to some of the state's new gun laws central to his write-in bid to challenge Scott as the Democratic nominee for governor.

Sen. Rodgers joins Vermont Edition to discuss why he's getting behind a write-in campaign after initially deciding not to run, the challenges he faces as a write-in and what distinguishes him from the other Democratic candidates leading up to the state's Aug. 14 primary.

Broadcast on Monday, July 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
John Rodgers
Campaign 2018

Related Content

Campaign 2018: Brenda Siegel On Her Run For The Democratic Nomination For Governor

By & Jun 21, 2018
Brenda Siegel is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.
courtesy of Brenda Siegel

Brenda Siegel of Newfane is one of the four candidates who will be on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for governor. She describes herself as a low-income single mother, and says the perspective of people like her is lacking in government right now. We're talking to her about her platform and why she’s running.

Campaign 2018: Democrat James Ehlers On Why He's Seeking The Governor's Office

By & Jun 13, 2018
At his campaign launch in Barre in May, Democrat James Ehlers touted his policy agenda as the most progressive of the candidates seeking the governor's seat in 2018.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

James Ehlers is one of four Democrats running for governor. We're talking with the candidate about his platform and his priorities as we head toward the state's Aug. 14 primary. 

Ethan Sonneborn, 14-Year-Old Running For Governor, Challenges Peers To Be Good Citizens

By May 25, 2018
Ethan Sonneborn, seen here outside the chamber of the Vermont House of Representatives, says he wants more young people to get engaged in the political process.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

At 14 years old, Bristol resident Ethan Sonneborn is by far the youngest candidate in the 2018 race for governor. And he’s using his platform to get more young people interested in civics.

Campaign 2018: Who Is Running For What In Vermont?

By & May 31, 2018
Campaigns for statewide and legislative candidates are now officialy underway after the May 31 filing deadline.
Jason Doiy / iStock

The deadline to file for elected office in Vermont was Thursday, May 31, and now campaigns for statewide and legislative candidates are officially underway. Here are the candidates just one day after the state's filing deadline: