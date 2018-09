With the Nov. 6 election approaching, we're featuring interviews with candidates seeking statewide offices. Stephen Marx is running for governor as an independent on the Earth Rights platform.

Marx discusses his position on issues such as school district consolidation, single-payer health insurance, a taxed-and-regulated system for marijuana, sending prisoners out of state and keeping money out of elections.

Listen to the interview with Marx above. Find VPR's Campaign 2018 coverage here.