Incumbent U.S. Congressman Peter Welch has two challengers in the Democratic primary this election season. One of them is Ben Mitchell of Westminster West. He’s a longtime educator and self-identified democratic socialist. He’s made other runs for state and national office in the past as a Liberty Union candidate.

Ben Mitchell joined Vermont Edition to discuss his platform and why he's running.

Broadcast on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.