Campus Safety From The Perspective Of A Security Professional

A few thousand students and parents in the Essex High School community lived through a scary morning last week. A suspected threat to the high school triggered safety procedures for all the schools in Essex Junction. It was a scenario that teachers and students drill for but rarely experience in real life.

Wednesday on Vermont Edition, we look at what lockdowns and lockouts try to accomplish, and answer your questions about school safety. Our guest is Gary Margolis of Margolis Healy, a Vermont-based campus safety consulting firm. Margolis is the former chief of police at the University of Vermont.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.