Related Program: 
VPR News

Can An Art Walk Through Lyndonville Revitalize The Village?

By 36 minutes ago
  • About half the artwork at the Lyndonville Art Walk includes images of crows. The call to artists stated,
    About half the artwork at the Lyndonville Art Walk includes images of crows. The call to artists stated, "Jeezum Crow, it's November!" and encouraged entries around that theme.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Fifty artists, most of them local, contributed work to a month-long art exhibit in ten businesses and empty storefronts throughout Lyndonville in the hopes of inspiring others to invest in the village.

Joanne Axelrod and Linda Palmer are retired school teachers from Lyndonville. On the first day of November they wandered through the village checking out the art along the walk.

Audio from this story will be posted.

"Whenever you see something like this in a town, and I've seen it in other towns, it really adds to the community," says Axelrod. "It gives you a good feeling."

"And it's so nice to see some of the empty store windows all dressed up with something intriguing," Palmer adds. "They're really attractive."

The two friends are among the first people to check out the Lyndonville Art Walk. Fifty artists, most of them local, contributed work.

Kim Crady-Smith is chairperson of Lyndonville's Downtown Revitalization Team. She also owns a bookstore and a cafe in the village. Standing in her store, she says the art walk is intended to bring some beauty to the downtown, as well as showcase its potential. And that lines up with the team's long-term revitalization goals.

"There's a lot of traffic through our downtown, but there's not a lot of people stopping to sort of get out and look around," she says. "And so, what we want to do is create like a corridor where people are like, 'Wow, look at this cool, funky town. Let's stop.'"

Beth Kanell, of Lyndon State College, wrote a poem for the art walk entitled 'Jeezum Crow and the Woodlot.'
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Lyndonville is home to a state college and a town academy high school, both of which attract out-of-town students. But there's no industry left in town and downtown businesses have struggled to stay open.

Some chain stores have opened near the Interstate 91 exit, keeping through-travelers who pull off the highway from ever making it downtown.

Catherine Dwyer is a volunteer with the Downtown Revitalization Team. Standing at the corner of Depot and Broad Streets, she remembers when Lyndonville was a destination.

"There was an amazing train station on the corner," she recalls. "A huge Victorian hotel, drug store with a little ice cream counter that you could sit up to. That was a little grocery. This was a drive-through gas station which was very funky and cool. Department store. Two restaurants. It was happening here."

Now, Dwyer says, people don't need to leave home to shop.

"It's difficult with bricks and mortar now because of online shopping," she says. "So everything does change, but it's unfortunate that it took our downtown."

Lyndonville Art Walk organizers Martha Elmes (left) and Catherine Dwyer pose near a large oil painting in the dining area of a local market called The Freighthouse.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Project coordinator Martha Elmes says the art walk is just the first step in their effort to draw visitors back to the village.

"We've looked at a lot of empty storefronts for a long time," she says. "And it's depressing to see the town which ... used to be very vital, now is empty. And so the idea was to try to get tourists to come into town, people to come into town. Rather than just driving through to Burke, make their stop here."

Volunteers have been cutting out dozens of tarpaper crows that lead viewers along the art walk. Elmes estimates there are about 150 works of art, all loosely themed around the month of November. She says about half the art includes crows, which are something of a mascot for the event.

"We called it 'The Transitional Month of November,' and the crow being part of that transition and part of that theme," she says.

Dwyer and Elms are hoping the Lyndonville art walk will be, not just transitional, but transformative. And even as the artwork is still going up, Dwyer says she's seen and heard some encouraging things:

"People just used to walk by - there's all empty storefronts," she says. "So, suddenly I see people stopping. I heard one couple, who were coming from the book store, and they were obviously not from here. And right before they got in their car they said, 'Charming.' I honestly don't know if that's ever happened before."

If it works as planned, the art walk will entice visitors to peer into the windows of Lyndonville storefronts, and maybe even step inside and have a look around.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Public Post
Arts & Culture
The Vermont Economy
Northeast Kingdom

Related Content

The Country's First Interactive Sustainability Park Is Taking Root In Waterbury Center

By Oct 27, 2017
GreenSpark founders Ella Malamud and Alex Chernomazov stand at the future site of GreenSpark's renewable energy exhibits. In the background are three modified shipping containers housing the park's transportation exhibits.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Between outdoor tourism, world-class agricultural businesses and a booming alternative energy market, Vermont has come to be known as a hub for sustainable living. Now Vermont is home to the country’s first interactive sustainability park.

Would An Agricultural Magnet School Attract Out-Of-State Students To Cabot?

By Oct 13, 2017
Voters in Cabot gathered for a community forum held by the school board on Thursday, Oct. 5. The board is considering its next move in an attempt to comply with Act 46. The fate of the local high school hangs in the balance.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

After years of declining enrollment, the Cabot School Board is considering closing its 55-student high school. But some residents believe they have a viable plan to keep it open.

How Rival State Colleges Are Merging To Become Northern Vermont University

By Sep 22, 2017
President Elaine Collins poses with some of the new marketing materials for Northern Vermont University in the Lyndon State admissions office.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

As high school seniors are working away on their college applications, administrators at Johnson State College and Lyndon State College are gearing up to select the first freshman class of Northern Vermont University.