Can The State Step Up Its IT Game?

Vermont has had some well-documented challenges with big IT projects over the years. But these digital infrastructure projects are important to a functioning and efficient state government, and Governor Phil Scott has formed a team to tackle the issue.

We're talking with members of the Government Modernization and Efficiency Team - or GMET - about how state government can use tech better.

We're joined by Sue Zeller, Chief Performance Officer in Vermont's Agency of Administration, and chair of Governor Scott's Government Modernization and Efficiency Team. Also joining us is Neale Lunderville, General Manager of the Burlington Electric Department and a member of GMET.

Also on the program, on Monday, a conference at UVM will explore the ties that exist between Vermont and French Canadians. We speak with Marie-Claude Francoeur, the Quebec delegate to New England, about how cross-border trade and tourism shape this connection.

