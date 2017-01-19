Can Vermont End Homelessness?

Is it actually possible to end homelessness in Vermont? A new report prepared for the legislature looks at whether the state is on the right track in tackling the problem, and maps out what it would take to make homelessness a thing of the past.

We're looking at the report's conclusions, the progress that's been made, and what's still to be done.

You can read the full report here.

We're joined by Larry Oaks, who led the team from the Corporation for Supportive Housing that prepared the report. And by Vermont Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille.

And VPR's Howard Weiss-Tisman has a report on a group in Brattleboro planning to buy a motel and turn it into a supportive housing development.

Post your comments and questions below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also in the program, the first Syrian refugees have arrived in Rutland. VPR's Nina Keck updates on the latest.

Broadcast on Thursday, January 19, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.