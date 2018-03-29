Can We Legislate Against Our Artificial Intelligence Fears?

Live call-in discussion: As artificial intelligence continues to develop, concerns grow about its invasive nature and reach. How much are we willing to cede to the machines, and what effect will that have on our lives?

The Vermont House recently passed a bill that would create an AI commission to address these subjects.

John Quinn, the state's digital services secretary, and Burlington Rep. Brian Cina discuss these issues and what the proposed commission would address.

More from Vermont Edition — Smart, But Not Dangerous: Striking The Right Balance On Machines That Think [March 9]

We also hear from Milo Cress, a Champlain Valley Union High School student, who played an important role in the House passage of the bill which would create the commission.

Post your questions or comments about legislating AI here, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.