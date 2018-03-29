Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Can We Legislate Against Our Artificial Intelligence Fears?

By & 19 minutes ago
  • A blue-green illustration of a brain.
    The Vermont House has passed a bill that would create a commission to look at concerns over artificial intelligence. It is now in the Vermont Senate.
    Jakarin2521 / iStock

Live call-in discussion: As artificial intelligence continues to develop, concerns grow about its invasive nature and reach. How much are we willing to cede to the machines, and what effect will that have on our lives?

The Vermont House recently passed a bill that would create an AI commission to address these subjects.

John Quinn, the state's digital services secretary, and Burlington Rep. Brian Cina discuss these issues and what the proposed commission would address.

More from Vermont Edition Smart, But Not Dangerous: Striking The Right Balance On Machines That Think [March 9]

We also hear from Milo Cress, a Champlain Valley Union High School student, who played an important role in the House passage of the bill which would create the commission.

Post your questions or comments about legislating AI here, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Technology

Related Content

Smart, But Not Dangerous: Striking The Right Balance On Machines That Think

By & Mar 9, 2018
A screenshot from one of Professor Bongard's videos shows a robot "dreaming" about how to move.
courtesy of Josh Bongard

In order to be as useful as possible, robots need to be able to think and act for themselves. But with that autonomy can come serious concerns about human safety. We're talking about teaching machines how to be smart and independent, without kicking off a robot uprising.

Merging Mind And Machine

By & Jul 15, 2015
Bruce Duncan

The Terasem Movement Foundation is located in an unassuming yellow house on a dirt road in the woods of Lincoln Vermont. Inside, however, things are happening that seem more like science fiction than real life.

A robotic human head sits on a desk next to a computer, ready to discuss philosophy with visitors. In the basement, DNA samples are cryogenically frozen for the purpose of far-future cloning. And computers store the personality traits of volunteers, to be transformed into digital avatars or beamed into deep space.

Is It Even Possible To Protect Your Privacy On Facebook?

By Mar 26, 2018

The recent revelations that personal data from about 50 million Facebook users were used by a data analytics firm working for the Trump campaign are making a lot of the social network's users uneasy.

Some are wondering if there's a better way to limit who can access their personal information.

Smart Phones, Tractors And Medical Devices: Who Has The 'Right To Repair'?

By & Feb 20, 2018
The average smart phone is replaced roughly every 22 months, spurring calls across the country to protect customers' "right to repair" their electronics.
Bru-nO / Pexels

Have you ever tried fixing one of your electric gadgets? Even simply replacing the battery in your cell phone can require special skills or tools. You may not be allowed to do more advanced repairs without potentially voiding a warranty. That's led to demands across the country, including here in Vermont, for the "right to repair," the ability to perform basic repairs on items like smart phones, other electronics and more.