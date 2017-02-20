Related Program: 
VPR News

Canadian Humanitarians Wonder If The U.S. Is Still Safe For Refugees

By Lauren Rosenthal 55 minutes ago
  • With more migrants crossing illegally into Canada at points such as this one, in New York, Canadian advocates are calling on their government to pull out of a program that was designed to prevent asylum-seekers from moving from the U.S. to Canada.
    With more migrants crossing illegally into Canada at points such as this one, in New York, Canadian advocates are calling on their government to pull out of a program that was designed to prevent asylum-seekers from moving from the U.S. to Canada.
    Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Several aid organizations and pro-immigrant groups are pressuring the Canadian government to pull out of a controversial program that turns away almost all refugees coming in through the United States.

Canada started thinking about ways to regulate the flow of refugees across its borders back in the 1980s. That's how the nation came up with the idea for a Safe Third Country agreement with the United States. You’ll find versions of it all over the world — a deal among nations where people tend to seek asylum. It usually says refugees have to stay in the first safe country they can get to.

In 2002, Canada officially declared the U.S. was just as safe. If refugees land there, most have to stay there and make their case for asylum.

Aid groups were never a fan of this policy: Amnesty International challenged the deal in court and lost on appeal. But now, several other organizations have joined Amnesty's Canada chapter in saying the Safe Third Country deal is severely outdated.

"It’s time for Canada to stop pretending in our asylum system that the United States is a safe country and to open up the possibility for refugee claimants who pass through the United States to turn to Canada for protection instead," said Alex Neve, Amnesty's secretary general in Canada.

Read the rest of the story from North Country Public Radio's Lauren Rosenthal.

Tags: 
Canada
Government & Politics
Refugee Resettlement
VPR News

Related Content

Some Immigrants Flee U.S., Knowingly Walking Into Police Arrest In Canada

By Feb 16, 2017
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are reporting surges in illegal crossings in Canada in recent months. Officials say Quebec has seen the highest influx of people seeking asylum, with many crossing in remote, snowy areas west of Lake Champlain.

Welcome To Canada: Seeking Asylum In The North

By & 4 hours ago
Kuriputosu / iStock

Some immigrants in the U.S. who are worried about changes in policy are making their way to the Canadian border to seek asylum. And they've had to cross the border into Canada illegally.

Canadian Police Confirm Flurry Of Asylum Seekers Illegally Crossed Into Quebec

By Feb 13, 2017
bluejayphoto / iStock.com

Royal Canadian Mounted Police are reporting a flurry of illegal crossing into Canada this past weekend. Officials say Quebec has seen the highest influx of people seeking asylum, with many crossing in frigid, remote areas west of Lake Champlain, and ending up in Hemmingford and Lacolle.

CBC Report: Muslim Family Turned Away From Vermont Border

By VPR Staff Feb 8, 2017

A Canadian woman who was traveling to Burlington for a day of shopping says she was denied entry to the United States last weekend. She says it's because of her religion.