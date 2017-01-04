Canadian Songwriters, Calypso, And Much More

Looking forward to a rare local performance this week by David Francey, a fine Ontario songwriter, and mixing it up with new and classic calypso, dance music from Scandinavia, thumb pianos and marimbas, and, of course, lots of local music!

This program will air on Sunday January 8th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the first in its series of English Country Dances with the theme “Dance Around Monadnock.” On Sunday January 15th from 2 to 5 p.m., the dance will be held at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church in Keene, NH, with Brad Foster teaching dances that will appeal to all, from novice to experienced dancers. Music will be provided by performers Kate Barnes, piano and Lydia Ievins, violin.

Va-et-vient will be performing Quebecois, Creole and Cajun music for the Burnham Music Series at Burnham Hall, 52 River Rd. in Lincoln on Saturday, January 14th at 7:30 p.m.

The Good Times Café in Hinesburg presents ace guitarist Stephen Bennett on Saturday January 14th at 8:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance with live music sponsored by the Ed Larkin Old Time Contra Dancers at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday January 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Tim Eriksen will perform with Peter Irvine at Main St. Landing in Burlington at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday January 14th as part of a Sacred Harp Singing School weekend that also includes a film and workshops. For more information check the Facebook page of Burlington Sacred Harp.

The Fried Dough Boys, a trio consisting of Colin McCaffrey, Dono Schabner, and Freeman Corey will perform at the Orwell town Hall on Saturday January 14th in a benefit for the Orwell Free Library. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Brett Hughes will be performing at the Lincoln Peak Vineyard in New Haven on Friday January 13th at 7:30 p.m.

The Ballroom Thieves will be performing at the Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday January 12th.

David Francey will be performing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday January 15th at 4 p.m.

Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan will be performing at the Meetinghouse Café in Bennington on Sunday January 15th at 3 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday January 14th from 8 – 11 p.m. with Nils Friedland calling and with music provided by Audrey and Clayton.