The Candidates And Issues On Vermonters' Radars: Exploring The VPR - Vermont PBS Poll Results

Live call-in discussion: A new VPR-Vermont PBS Poll out Monday takes the pulse of Vermonters ahead of the upcoming 2018 elections. We're digging into the poll results and looking at what issues Vermonters say are most important.

The poll was conducted by Braun Research under the direction of Rich Clark, a professor of political science at Castleton University and the former director of the Castleton Polling Institute.

Clark joins Middlebury College political science professor Matthew Dickinson on Vermont Edition to discuss the poll results, which elected officials and candidates Vermonters approve of (and which ones they've never heard of) and how national politics are affecting the political discussion among Vermonters.

The VPR - Vermont PBS Poll asked hundreds of Vermonters questions to learn where they stand on key issues and how they feel about candidates for statewide office. Explore the full results of the July 2018 poll here.

Broadcast Monday, July 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.