Cannabis Etiquette In The Age Of Legalization

Live call-in discussion: As recreational marijuana is legalized in Vermont, we're talking about what issues it raises about etiquette. If you're interested in using cannabis, when and where is it okay to do so while respecting the choices of others? With edibles in the mix, when and how should you notify others that something contains cannabis?

We're talking about these and other questions with Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute and co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

