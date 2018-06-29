Related Program: 
Cannabis Etiquette In The Age Of Legalization

  • We're talking about issues around cannabis etiquette after legalization.
Live call-in discussion: As recreational marijuana is legalized in Vermont, we're talking about what issues it raises about etiquette. If you're interested in using cannabis, when and where is it okay to do so while respecting the choices of others? With edibles in the mix, when and how should you notify others that something contains cannabis?

We're talking about these and other questions with Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute and co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

You Asked, We Answered: Vermont's Recreational Pot Law

The specifics of Act 86 aren't clear to all. We answer your questions.
On July 1, Vermont's Act 86 makes it legal for adults 21+ to possess an ounce of marijuana and cultivate a small number of marijuana plants under state law.

From Seeds To Flowers, What Vermonters Will Need To Know About Legally Growing Marijuana

Marijuana seeds (left), a young marijuana plant (center), and a mature flowering marijuana plant. Cultivating a limited number of mature plants will be legal in Vermont on July 1, but getting started raises legal questions.
Starting July 1, Vermonters 21 and older can legally posses an ounce of marijuana and cultivate a small number of the plants. But marijuana sales and distribution remain illegal under state law, so if you're interested, how can you get the seeds to get started? We're talking about how to legally start growing under Vermont's marijuana laws.

The Business Of Cannabis In Vermont Today

Hemp plants at Green Mountain CBD's farm in Hardwick, taken earlier this year.
Growing hemp became legal in Vermont in 2013 and today more than 90 people are registered to grow it here. Vermont Edition looks at the differences between hemp, CBD (Cannabidiol) and marijuana, and where these industries and products are in Vermont today.