Caring For Loved Ones With Memory Loss

Live call-in discussion: For individuals with dementia, in most cases there is at least one caregiver who is helping them navigate life with memory loss. We look at the challenges these caregivers face while watching their loved one struggle with this condition.

We hear about these challenges from Sheila Dooley and Rob Backlund, who have provided care for family members suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

We also speak with Pamela Beidler, programs & outreach director for the Alzheimer's Association's Vermont Chapter, about the services and support available to caregivers.

Disclosure: The Alzheimer's Association is an underwriter of VPR.

Post your questions, comments or own experiences here, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 17, 2017, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.