Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Caring For Loved Ones With Memory Loss

By & 38 minutes ago
  • It is estimated that 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. On this
    It is estimated that 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. On this "Vermont Edition," we discuss challenges faced by those who provide care for their loved ones with memory loss.
    wildpixel / iStockphoto.com

Live call-in discussion: For individuals with dementia, in most cases there is at least one caregiver who is helping them navigate life with memory loss. We look at the challenges these caregivers face while watching their loved one struggle with this condition.

We hear about these challenges from Sheila Dooley and Rob Backlund, who have provided care for family members suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

We also speak with Pamela Beidler, programs & outreach director for the Alzheimer's Association's Vermont Chapter, about the services and support available to caregivers.

Disclosure: The Alzheimer's Association is an underwriter of VPR.

Post your questions, comments or own experiences here, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 17, 2017, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health

Related Content

Through The Looking Glass Of Alzheimer's

By & May 16, 2016
Courtesy of Dana Walrath

When Alzheimer's Disease led Dana Walrath to care for her mother Alice at home, Alice told Dana, "Promise me you will do something else when it gets too hard." The story of Alice's decline, and how it changed their family and social relationships is told in Walrath's new book, Aliceheimer's: Alzheimer's Through the Looking Glass.

The Effects Of Alzheimer's

By & Sep 9, 2015
Jamesjames2541 / iStock

Alzheimer's affects 11,000 Vermonters. But that is only part of the picture. There are also 30,000 family caregivers for those suffering from the disease.

They provide 34 million hours of unpaid care for their loved ones while watching Alzheimer's change the personality of their spouse or parent.