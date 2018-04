For the April's edition of Live From The Fort, Caroline Rose perform a set live from Studio One at VPR headquarters in Colchester.

The Band:

Caroline Rose - Guitar, Keys and Vocals

Abbie Morin - Guitar, Keys and Vocals

Josh Speers - Bass

Willoughby Morse - Drums

The Set:

"Bikini" "Jeannie Becomes A Mom" "Money" "Soul No.5"

Suggest an artist for Live From The Fort!