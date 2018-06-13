Related Programs: New York PhilharmonicVPR Classical Carter Brey Plays Dvorak By Walter Parker • 1 hour ago Related Programs: New York PhilharmonicVPR Classical TweetShareGoogle+Email Carter Brey plays Dvorak's Cello Concerto with his colleagues of the N.Y. Philharmonic this week. Christian Steiner New York PhilharmonicAlan Gilbert, conductorCarter Brey, cello (N.Y.P. Principal) Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5Bach: Suites for Solo Cello Nos. 1 & 2 Listen Thursday June 14 at 8 p.m. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.