Carter Brey Plays Dvorak

By 1 hour ago
  • Carter Brey plays Dvorak's Cello Concerto with his colleagues of the N.Y. Philharmonic this week.
    Christian Steiner

Alan Gilbert, conductor
Carter Brey, cello (N.Y.P. Principal)

Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5
Bach: Suites for Solo Cello Nos. 1 & 2

Listen Thursday June 14 at 8 p.m.