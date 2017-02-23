Cases To Be Dismissed After Burlington Police Officer Allegedly Lied In Affidavit

The Chittenden County State’s Attorney will dismiss 14 pending cases after a Burlington police officer resigned amid allegations of perjury. The county prosecutor says she can no longer rely on that officer as a witness.

The dismissals come after allegations that Office Christopher Lopez made false statements in an affidavit. Lopez resigned from the Burlington Police Department on Monday.

In the sworn statement describing a traffic stop, Lopez says he smelled marijuana coming from the car. However, in a transcript of video from Lopez’s body camera, he tells another officer he doesn’t smell anything.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says her office determined Lopez lied in the affidavit.

“We could not put him back on the stand as a credible witness without this coming into play every single time, and us not knowing whether what he's telling us at that time or telling a jury or swearing to in an affidavit is true,” George said.

The Chittenden County State’s Attorney office and the Vermont State Police are pursuing a criminal investigation of the incident.