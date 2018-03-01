Related Program: 
VPR News

Castleton University Cuts Prominent Deans, Dikeman And Jepson

By 5 hours ago
  • the news last week that the school expects to layoff staff in the coming weeks.
    the news last week that the school expects to layoff staff in the coming weeks.
    Jared and Corin / Flickr

Castleton University is eliminating two prominent positions as part of the university’s budget restructuring process.

University spokesman Jeff Weld said Scott Dikeman, Dean of Administration and Lyle Jepson, Dean of Entrepreneurial Programs will both lose their positions.   

The cuts are part of a restructuring effort the university recently announced in light of an expected operating loss of $1.5 million this year.

Jepson’s termination is having ripple effects in the Rutland business community because he also heads up the Rutland Economic Development Corporation.

RELATED: "Castleton University Branches Out Into Economic Development" [Jan. 18, 2016]

“Jepson will remain in his current role through a 90-day transition period as the University moves away from its formal partnership with REDC,” Weld said in an email.

That partnership began just over two years ago when REDC moved into space leased by the university and tapped Jepson to lead the organization.

Jepson, REDC board members felt, would be in an ideal position to both promote manufacturers and businesses in the region, but also harness his university connections to grow the local workforce, something seen as a critical need for the region.

The Rutland Economic Development Corporation headquarters on Castleton's downtown Rutland campus.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

John Russell III, President of the Rutland Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors says there are a lot of questions right now as to how the group will move forward and he says they held an executive board meeting just this morning. Russell says they’d love to have Jepson stay on as director but will need time to formulate a plan.

Lyle Jepson, dean of entrepreneurial programs at Castleton University. He will remain in the role for 90 days through the transition.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

Reached by phone Thursday, Jepson says Castleton’s decision took him and the REDC Board by surprise.

He says he has no plans to leave Rutland and says the momentum REDC has created with a new makerspace and the Real Rutland marketing efforts will continue.

“There’s an attitude now that can’t be stopped,” said Jepson. “And there are going to be situations like this that come up and we need to not be gloom and doom. We need to figure out a different way to continue to get to the finish line that we’re all pulling in the same direction to reach.”

Tags: 
VPR News
Castleton University
Education
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Facing Budget Shortfall, Castleton University To Cut Staff

By Henry Epp Feb 23, 2018
Castleton University plans to layoff an undisclosed number of staff later this year, as the school grapples with a budget shortfall.
Jared C. Benedict / Wikimedia Commons

With a projected budget loss of $1.5 million this year, Castleton University will layoff staff, eliminate positions and offer early retirements.

At Castleton University, Sanders' College For All Plan Brings Hope

By Oct 11, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders explained his proposed College For All Act at Castleton University Tuesday night. The bill would eliminate tuition and fees at public four-year colleges and universities for families making up to $125,000.
Nina Keck / VPR

Tuesday night, Sen. Bernie Sander’s brought his "College for All" campaign to a cheering crowd of about 400 at Castleton University.