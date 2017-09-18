Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Cause For Concern? Vermont Students Faring Worse On Test Scores

By & 1 hour ago
  • Vermont's latest assessment scores showed a drop in math at every grade level tested and at all but two in English.
    Lucentius / iStock

The report card is in, and we didn't do well. In the results from the 2016-17 Smarter Balanced Assessments test, Vermont students' average scores dropped at every grade level tested (3rd through 8th and 11th) in math and all but two grades in English.

Deputy Education Secretary Amy Fowler joins us to parse the numbers from the latest assessments.

She also discusses the agreement Vermont's Agency of Education has reached with the federal government over the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Post your questions or comments for Deputy Secretary Fowler here or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont's New State Education Plan

By & Apr 5, 2017
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Governor Phil Scott's educational priorities include providing equitable access to services and support for all students, preparing our children for the workforce, and ensuring proper support for the state's teachers. But how is that accomplished?

Albright: Standardized Test Results

By Sep 9, 2016

Vermont’s Agency of Education has just released statewide results for standardized tests in language arts and math given in grades three through eight, and eleven. In general it would appear that Vermont students improve in language arts as they progress through school, with about 54 percent of third graders achieving proficiency, and almost 59 percent of eighth graders hitting that mark. In math, though, students seem to lose skills over time, from a 56 percent proficiency level in third grade to a 38 percent proficiency level in 11th grade.

Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe On New Test Results

By & Aug 24, 2015
iStock

Earlier this year, Vermont students took the new "Smarter Balanced" standardized test, or SBAC. The results of that test are being released to the public on Monday, Aug. 24.