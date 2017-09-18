Cause For Concern? Vermont Students Faring Worse On Test Scores

The report card is in, and we didn't do well. In the results from the 2016-17 Smarter Balanced Assessments test, Vermont students' average scores dropped at every grade level tested (3rd through 8th and 11th) in math and all but two grades in English.

Deputy Education Secretary Amy Fowler joins us to parse the numbers from the latest assessments.

She also discusses the agreement Vermont's Agency of Education has reached with the federal government over the Every Student Succeeds Act.

