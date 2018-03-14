Related Program: 
VPR News

Cavendish Community Tapestry Dedicated To Late Town Manager

By 30 minutes ago

A community art project in the tiny town of Cavendish was shown for the first time at this year's town meeting, but its longtime champion wasn't there to see it.

Former Cavendish Town Manager Richard Svec died just a few hours before the annual meeting.

Audio from this story will be posted.

Svec had retired last year after serving the Windsor County town for almost three decades. In that time, he was a cheerleader for big projects and for smaller ones.

The community tapestry currently hangs at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

One of those smaller projects was a community tapestry.

About 15 years ago, fiber artist Wendy Regier came up with the idea for the town to weave a tapestry together. The plan was that she would haul her loom out to the town green and get the people of Cavendish to chip in and weave a few lines.

Regier says the former town manager was a big fan of the idea.

"Every once in a while Rich would come over to me and say, 'So, what about that tapestry?'" Regier said.

The project languished for awhile, until Regier was elected to the selectboard in 2015. That meant she was seeing Svec a lot more often, and it was hard to ignore his enthusiasm for the project.

"Richard just really believed in community," she says. "I mean, part of what he did, in his tenure as town manager, was just to really, really try to engage people in community efforts."  

The tapestry is a celebration of Cavendish. It shows the town green, the Black River and the region's famous green marble, which was used in building the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Artist Wendy Regier helped make this community tapestry with about 60 Cavendish residents. Former Town Manager Richard Svec was a big supporter of the project, but he died before it was unveiled.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Cavendish has a little more than 1,300 people. And in a tiny town, where small projects have large impacts, Svec left a legacy.

When Tropical Storm Irene hammered Cavendish, Svec helped rebuild the town.

He and his wife helped open the community library, and when a fire leveled an old mill in the center of town, Svec made sure the parcel was re-developed. Today it's a town green that holds summer concerts.

"He put his all into the effort; never really said, 'I can't do this.' In fact I don't think he ever did," said Assistant Town Manager Bruce McEnaney.

Even after Svec retired last year, McEnaney says he kept his former boss on speed dial to pick his brain about town business.

 

Former Cavendish Town Manager Richard Svec, center, at his retirement party in January 2017, along with Dan Sullivan, left, and Rolf van Schaik, right. At this year's Cavendish town meeting, a community tapestry that was years in the making was dedicated to Svec, who died just hours before the meeting.
Credit Margaret Caufield / Cavendish Connects

McEnaney says this year's town meeting will be remembered for a very long time.

"It was very solemn," says McEnaney. "The moderator, Michael Ripley, announced it and also had a few minutes of silence, but I don't think there was anybody in the room that hadn't known by that time."

Regier was planning to dedicate the tapestry to Svec at town meeting, in honor of his recent retirement. She says that Svec never got to see it.

"Words can't describe," says Regier. "I mean, I think we all felt that sickening numbness of a life gone. A life that had been so much a part of this community, and you know, given so much to the community. You know, I was going to get up and say 'Richard, come up here and let me present this to you,' and he wasn't there."

The tapestry now hangs in the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library. This summer, the town plans to put up a small plaque on the town green to honor Svec.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Arts & Culture
VPR News
Town Meeting Day

Related Content

Photography Exhibit Remembers A Lost Vermont Era With 'Kodachrome Memory'

By , & Jan 22, 2015
Nathan Benn / Shelburne Museum

When Nathan Benn was a very young photographer in the early 1970s, he got an assignment from National Geographic to go shoot pictures of Vermont. When you look at those photographs now, many of which were never published in the magazine, they are so clearly from a different era.

Trees Made Of Metal Are Coming To Morristown

By Mar 29, 2016
Gordon Auchincloss

Last fall, residents and visitors to Morrisville had the chance to vote for a tree-themed public art project. Now, Hardwick artist Gordon Auchincloss has been commissioned to build the first of his three winning public art sculptures.

Ignat Solzhenitsyn Returns To Vermont To Honor Piano Teacher Who Launched His Career

By Dec 7, 2017
Ignat Solzhenitsyn, seen here as a child with his piano teacher Chonghyo Shin, will return to Vermont to perform in honor of Shin in Brattleboro on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Chonghyo Shin, Courtesy

This weekend, a one-time Vermonter returns to the state to perform in honor of the woman who helped launch his career as a pianist and conductor.

Fake Town, Real Issues: Examining Community With 'Ralston, Vt.' Exhibit

By & Mar 12, 2018
The exhibit at the Champlain College Art Gallery showcases "artifacts" of the imaginary town of Ralston, Vt., like this faded postcard bearing the town's seal. The exhibit runs through March 29, 2018.
Peter Moore / Champlain College

The history of Ralston, Vermont is well-known to many: the story of feuding brothers at odds over logging and textile fortunes, a dispute that ultimately led to the digging of the Thibodeau Canal which now separates the island from Burlington. Only, there is no canal and that history isn't real. But it's all part of "Quality of Life: The Ralston Historical Museum" exhibit now at the Champlain College Art Gallery.