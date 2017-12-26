Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

CDC Says Vermont Had Lowest Drug Overdose Death Rate In New England

By 9 hours ago
  • The national state average of overdose deaths is 19.8 per 100,000, which puts Vermont nearly the same as the national rate, at 22.2. All five other New England states have rates above the national average.
    The national state average of overdose deaths is 19.8 per 100,000, which puts Vermont nearly the same as the national rate, at 22.2. All five other New England states have rates above the national average.
    NCHS data, VPR illustration

A new report by the Centers for Disease Control says Vermont had the lowest rate of drug overdose deaths in New England.

CDC released its report on drug overdose deaths in every state, and nationally the number of deaths from drug overdoses increased 21 percent in 2015.

The government says the rising number of drug overdoses is causing the national life expectancy to fall.

The national state average of overdose deaths is 19.8 per 100,000, which puts Vermont nearly the same as the national rate, at 22.2.

All five other New England states have rates above the national average.

New Hampshire had the third highest overdose death rate in the country last year, at about 39 per 100,000.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says the CDC report highlights the work the state's been doing in confronting the crisis head-on.

"We have been the best in New England for some time," Levine  said. "There are some states that actually have come to the dance, if you will, a lot later than Vermont when it comes to addressing the opioid epidemic."

The CDC says 63,600 people died from a drug overdose in 2015, up from 52,000 in 2015, and the rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States increased three times between 1999 and 2016.

The report found that the national rate of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl doubled between 2015 and 2016, and that for the first time synthetic opioids played a bigger role in the overdose deaths of Americans than any other drug.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Opioid Addiction
Department of Health
Health
New England

Related Content

Vermont Fentanyl Overdoses Surged In 2015, Report Shows

By Mar 7, 2016
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

A new report from the Vermont Department of Health says 72 people died in Vermont last year from overdoses of prescription drugs, including from fentanyl, a powerful synthetic narcotic. 

Amidst Opioid Crisis, How Do We Manage Pain?

By & Oct 12, 2017
As the country struggles with the opioid crisis, we're talking about pain management with a local expert.
ChesiireCat / iStock

As the state and the country struggle with the opioid crisis, there is a renewed public focus on the treatment of pain. We're talking with a top local expert about the full landscape of pain management - opioids, but also other methods of treatment - and how doctors balance risk and benefit. 

Vermonter Switches To Pot For Pain After A Decade On Prescribed Opioids. It Isn’t Cheap

By Nov 22, 2017
Emily Corwin / VPR News

As attitudes toward pain management change, some researchers say there's better evidence supporting cannabis use for chronic neuropathic pain management than opioids. Yet, for this Vermonter, an opioid prescription costs a dollar, while medical marijuana costs hundreds.