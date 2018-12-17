Related Program: 
Celebrating 'National Maple Syrup Day' With Spicy & Savory Syrups

By & 3 hours ago
  • Maple syrup in glass leaf-shaped bottles.
    It's National Maple Syrup Day! Some maple syrup producers are trying to extend it beyond the breakfast food category.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

Today is National Maple Syrup Day. When most of us think about maple syrup, we might think of pancakes or perhaps put it in our coffee. But some maple syrup producers are trying to push it beyond the breakfast food category. 

Laura Sorkin, co-founder of Runamok Maple, came by VPR’s studios with her infused, smoked and bottle-aged maple syrups. The company specializes in experimental flavors, such as ginger root, lime-leaf, and a Chilean spice named merquén.

So beyond just putting it on top of a stack of waffles, how might you incorporate maple syrup into mealtimes?  

Laura Sorkin, co-founder of Runamok Maple, says she believes maple syrup can make the leap into being an everyday sweetener, like honey.
Credit Bayla Metzger / VPR

Sorkin recommends adding the syrups to savory dishes, from stir-fries to glazed root vegetables to roasted meats.

"We're trying to get people to think outside of the box with maple," she said.  

And Sorkin also says she believes maple syrup can make the leap into being an everyday sweetener, like honey.

Listen above to Sorkin's conversation with VPR's Mitch Wertlieb.

TELL US: What are your favorite ways to use maple syrup? How are you celebrating National Maple Syrup Day? Comment below or tweet us @vprnet.

