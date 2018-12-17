Celebrating 'National Maple Syrup Day' With Spicy & Savory Syrups

Today is National Maple Syrup Day. When most of us think about maple syrup, we might think of pancakes or perhaps put it in our coffee. But some maple syrup producers are trying to push it beyond the breakfast food category.

Laura Sorkin, co-founder of Runamok Maple, came by VPR’s studios with her infused, smoked and bottle-aged maple syrups. The company specializes in experimental flavors, such as ginger root, lime-leaf, and a Chilean spice named merquén.

So beyond just putting it on top of a stack of waffles, how might you incorporate maple syrup into mealtimes?

Sorkin recommends adding the syrups to savory dishes, from stir-fries to glazed root vegetables to roasted meats.

"We're trying to get people to think outside of the box with maple," she said.

And Sorkin also says she believes maple syrup can make the leap into being an everyday sweetener, like honey.

