A Celebration Of Howard Frank Mosher

In his fictional Kingdom County, Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher brings to life the culture and landscape of the Northeast Kingdom. Beloved by Vermonters and beyond, Mosher's work stands as a testament to the power of storytelling.

In January, Mosher announced on his Facebook page that he had entered hospice care following the diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer. An outpouring of support soon followed from those whose lives have been touched by both Mosher personally and through his writing.

On this Vermont Edition, we continue that celebration of Mosher's work and life, and hear about the lasting impressions left by a renowned Vermont author on members of this region.

We're joined by filmmaker Jay Craven, who adapted multiple works by Mosher into movies, and by author Jeffrey Lent.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.