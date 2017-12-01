Celestial Celebration: A Look Back At A Year In Space

Live call-in discussion: Look, up in the sky! It's Space-X, the Cassini probe, a solar eclipse, and so much more. 2017 was an incredible year in space. And we'll recap many of the biggest developments in and out of our galaxy.

Astronomer and St. Michael's College physics professor John O'Meara joins us to talk about gravitational waves, merging black holes and more as he looks back on the biggest space stories of the year.

Post your questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 4, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.