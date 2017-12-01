Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Celestial Celebration: A Look Back At A Year In Space

By & 48 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" discusses the amazing year it's been in our night skies, from an interstellar asteroid to the launch of Space X.
    Nataniil / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Look, up in the sky! It's Space-X, the Cassini probe, a solar eclipse, and so much more. 2017 was an incredible year in space. And we'll recap many of the biggest developments in and out of our galaxy.

Astronomer and St. Michael's College physics professor John O'Meara joins us to talk about gravitational waves, merging black holes and more as he looks back on the biggest space stories of the year.

Post your questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 4, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Environment
Space

Related Content

What's Up In Vermont's Skies: The Eclipse And The Latest From Space

By & Aug 15, 2017
Nicholas Erwin / flickr

Next week, people across the country will turn their eyes - hopefully safely protected - to the skies to watch a rare solar eclipse. We're looking up too. We'll talk about the eclipse, and about stargazing, astronomy, and all the latest from space - including the dramatic final mission of the Saturn probe Cassini. 

Here's What You Need To Know About The Total Solar Eclipse

By Aug 21, 2017

On Monday, the moon will completely eclipse the sun, and people all over the U.S. will watch.

For those who have been boning up on eclipse trivia for weeks, congratulations. For everyone else, here are the things you need to know about the phenomenon.

A Lot Of Space

By & Sep 8, 2016
Veleri / iStock

New planets, signals from deep space, Mars exploration, exploding satellites, astronauts setting records for time in space. It's been a wild few weeks for news about our galaxy and space exploration.