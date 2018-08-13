Related Program: 
Central VT Chamber Music Festival Live

  Ed Koren's drawing for the Central VT Chamber Music Festival.
The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival visits VPR's Stetson Studio One to preview this year's Festival, bringing music of Mozart and Vaughan Williams.

Listen Friday August 17 at 11 a.m.

