Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

As Challenges Mount, What Does The Future Hold For Vermont State Colleges?

By & 1 hour ago
  • Castleton University has faced layoffs, one of the moves made by the Vermont State Colleges System to combat falling enrollments.
    Castleton University has faced layoffs, one of the moves made by the Vermont State Colleges System to combat falling enrollments.
    Lisa Rathke / Associated Press

Colleges throughout Vermont and New England are facing falling enrollments and rising costs. We're talking about how Vermont state colleges are dealing with this challenging combination.

Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, outlines the strategies being developed to create a sustainable financial model for the future of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, Vermont Tech and CCV.

Post your questions or comments about the future of these schools below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Education
Vermont State Colleges

Related Content

Castleton University President Explains Need For Recent Cuts And Plans For Future Growth

By Mar 11, 2018
Castleton University President Karen Scolforo sits in the office she took over in December. Scolforo says she's optomistic the univeristy will be able to correct a budget deficit of $1.5 million the university is currently facing.
Nina Keck / VPR

When Castleton University announced last month it was facing a $1.5 million budget shortfall, it raised concerns in Rutland, where the college has expanded in recent years.

How Rival State Colleges Are Merging To Become Northern Vermont University

By Sep 22, 2017
President Elaine Collins poses with some of the new marketing materials for Northern Vermont University in the Lyndon State admissions office.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

As high school seniors are working away on their college applications, administrators at Johnson State College and Lyndon State College are gearing up to select the first freshman class of Northern Vermont University.

Lyndon State College Facing NCAA Sanctions

By Sep 20, 2017
Lyndon State College is facing yet-to-be-specified NCAA sanctions for improperly awarding sports-related scholarships.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Lyndon State College is facing National Collegiate Athletic Association sanctions for improperly awarding sports leadership scholarships up until last spring.