Change Brings Challenges For Vermont's Forests

We hear a lot about Vermont's agricultural economy, but what about our working forests? Trees cover more than 75 percent of Vermont. In past years the state's forest products industry has supported loggers, truckers and mills but its in decline and jobs and markets have been disappearing.

There's also been a trend toward smaller forestland parcels, as well as demographic shift in ownership. Those changes have led to fragmentation, which presents challenges to maintaining forest healt

We'll talk about these issues with Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and we'll hear from Colleen Goodridge of the Vermont Forest Products Association and Jamey Fidel of Vermont Natural Resources Council.

