Change Brings Challenges For Vermont's Forests

By & 12 minutes ago
  • A Hardwick log yard in 2004.
We hear a lot about Vermont's agricultural economy, but what about our working forests? Trees  cover more than 75 percent of Vermont. In past years the state's forest products industry has supported loggers, truckers and mills but its in decline and jobs and markets have been disappearing.

There's also been a trend toward smaller forestland parcels, as well as demographic shift in ownership.  Those changes have led to fragmentation, which presents challenges to maintaining forest healt

We'll talk about these issues with Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and we'll hear from Colleen Goodridge of the Vermont Forest Products Association and Jamey Fidel of Vermont Natural Resources Council.

Post your questions and comments below, or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 24, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Elm Tree Making A Comeback In Vermont Forests

By Oct 9, 2013
Charlotte Albright/ VPR

The elm tree may be making a comeback in Vermont. 

The majestic shade canopy has been disappearing from American streets since the 1930’s, when a tiny beetle began feasting on its bark and spreading a killer fungus.  Dutch elm disease has taken a heavy toll.

But some arborists are trying to cross-breed more tolerant varieties.

That’s especially important for colleges where big elms remain campus landmarks.

New Interactive Atlas Offers A Complete Picture Of Vermont Forests

By Dec 22, 2015
Toby Talbot / AP

Vermont has state forest land and a 100-year tradition of creating and maintaining town forests. However, the vast majority of forested land in the state is privately owned. Until now, there was no easy way to get a complete picture of Vermont's forests.

As U.S. Increases Tariffs On Canadian Lumber, Vermont Companies Wait For Fallout

By Jun 28, 2017
Jeff Hardy is general manager at Cersosimo Lumber in Brattleboro. Hardy says about 25 percent of the company's white piune goes to Canada, and the new tariff on imports could affect business.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The U.S. Commerce Department this week slapped a new round of tariffs on Canadian lumber coming into the states, and companies in Vermont are anxious to see how it could affect business.