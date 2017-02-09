A Change Is Gonna Come

A selection of good old fashioned protest songs and a few sad love songs, plus a merry mix of music from Vermont and from around the world.

This program will air on Sunday January 12th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Eric McDonald and Bethany Waickman will be performing at the Main Street Museum in White River Junction on Saturday February 18th at 7 p.m.

The 30th annual Dance Flurry festival runs from February 17th to the 19th in Saratoga Springs, NY. Festival headquarters are found filling the Saratoga Springs City Center and Saratoga Hilton Hotel, with more performances and workshops scheduled at Saratoga Music Hall, Café Lena, The Parting Glass Pub, and the Saratoga Springs Public Library. The Flurry is well known as the best winter weekend ever for Dancers and Music Lovers of all ages, featuring more than 400 performers, four venues, and over 250 events. Their website is http://www.flurryfestival.org

The Michele Fay Band will perform at Brandon Music on Saturday February 18th at 7:30 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the second in its series of English Country Dances with the theme “Dance Around Monadnock” on Sunday, February 19th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church in Peterborough, NH, with Orly Krasner teaching dances that will appeal to all, from novice to experienced dancers, and with music provided by Kate Barnes and Mary Lea.

Heat up a cold winter’s evening with a few hours of Cajun food, music, and dancing at Chandler in Randolph on Friday, February 17th! Dinner will be at 6pm, with music and dancing from 7:30-10pm. At 7:30pm there will be brief instruction on how to dance the two-step for those who are interested in learning. Live music will be provided by Yankee Chank.

Contra dance in Tinmouth on Friday February 17th with Randy Miller and Roger Kahle providing the music and Lausanne Allen calling. The place is the Tinmouth Community Center, and dancing begins at 8 p.m.

The Vermont band Tritium Well will play at Burke Mtn. on Friday February 17th from 9 p.m. – midnight,

Vermont songwriter Alan Greenleaf will be performing at the Peacham Cafe on Saturday February 18th as part of the Peacham Winter Carnival.

The Dave Keller Band will be performing at the Den in Stowe on Friday February 17th at 2 p.m., and at Red Square in Burlington on SaturdayFebruary 18th beginning at 7 p.m.