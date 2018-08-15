Changes On The Horizon For Vermont Prisoners: Checking In With The Corrections Department

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's prisons — and how the state treats its incarcerated — has been the focus of scrutiny, possible expansion, and proposed reform. We're talking with Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard about those reforms, potentially expanding state facilities and the status of Vermonters incarcerated in other states.

Tom Dalton, an attorney and executive director of Vermonters For Criminal Justice Reform, also joins the conversation to discuss his organization's push for incarceration alternatives and other reforms.

And reporter Taylor Dobbs from Seven Days talks about his reporting on Vermont prisoners incarcerated in Pennsylvania.

Share your questions or thoughts below, or email your comments to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.