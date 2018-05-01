Related Program: 
The Changing Legal Case Against Jack Sawyer

By & 1 hour ago
  Jack Sawyer of Poultney, seen in Vermont Superior Court in April, faces charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon.
    Jack Sawyer of Poultney, seen in Vermont Superior Court in April, faces charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon.
    Ryan Mercer / Associated Press

In February, Jack Sawyer was accused of a thwarted shooting plot involving Fair Haven Union High School. Already the case against the 18-year-old Poultney man has taken many twists and turns. We'll look at what has transpired so far in the case and how it's grabbed the attention of the entire state.

We'll hear about the legal maneuverings, an analysis of the case and what moves the Legislature is considering in the wake of the accusations from:

Post your questions or comments about the Jack Sawyer case below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

What Constitutes An 'Attempted' Crime Under Vermont Law?

By Mar 12, 2018
A wooden gavel on a table with a blurry bookshelf in the background.
vladans / iStock

Last month, police arrested 18-year-old Jack Sawyer, after he was accused of plotting a school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School in Vermont. Among the charges Sawyer is facing: attempted murder. 

Can Intent Become A Crime? Fitting The Jack Sawyer Case Into Vermont Law

By Apr 12, 2018
Vermont Supreme Court in Montpelier.
Lillian Kate Alfin Johnson / VPR/file

The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to hold Jack Sawyer without bail – a ruling that may bolster calls by the defense to dismiss the case. The case has fascinated legal experts who say it is forcing the state to grapple with the difficult issue of when intent to do something becomes an actual crime.

Jack Sawyer Released On Bail

By Apr 27, 2018
Jack Sawyer sits in Rutland criminal court on Wednesday, April 25.
Robert Layman / Rutland Herald / Pool

Jack Sawyer was released from prison on bail Friday morning. Sawyer is the 18-year old accused of plotting to attack Fair Haven Union High School.

18-Year-Old In Poultney Arrested For Threatening School Shooting

By Feb 16, 2018
courtesy of the Vermont State Police

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Jack Sawyer, 18, was arrested Thursday after police learned Sawyer had “communicated his desire to cause mass casualties at the Fair Haven High School.”