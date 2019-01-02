Related Program: 
Changing Rules For Sexual Assault On Campus: What It Means For Vermont Colleges

  Protesters carry signs at a Chicago rally against sexual assault and rape culture in 2015.
    Bob Simpson / Flickr Creative Commons

Live call-in discussion: The U.S. Department of Education is proposing new rules for how sexual assault and harassment is handled on college campuses. The changes could limit the types of complaints schools can investigate and potentially allow live hearings where victims could be cross-examined.

The department says it's to protect both accusers and the accused, but victim advocates fear the changes could discourage victims from reporting abuse.

The rule changes come under Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that, among its provisions, lays out how schools should address allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Attorney Jeffrey Nolan joins Vermont Edition to discuss how Vermont schools currently comply with Title IX regulations related to sexual violence and what the proposed changes could mean for their work.

Hannah Weiss, a graduate student at the University of Vermont, discusses her work with student survivors of sexual violence and her concerns about the new proposed rule changes.

And Matthew Roche, Norwich University’s Title IX Coordinator, explains the university's current approach to sexual assault and harassment allegations and ways the new rules may—or may not—improve that process.

Share your thoughts on sexual violence on campus and the proposed changes to Title IX below, or send an email to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Public comment on the proposed Title IX changes can be submitted via the Regulations.gov online portal.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

One UVM Student’s Crusade To Have Sexual Assault Violations Put On College Transcripts

By Dec 5, 2018
University of Vermont sophomore Syd Ovitt stands in front of a mural holding a sign that says Explain The Asterisk.
Bayla Metzger / VPR

When a college student is found guilty of sexual assault, many schools won’t note it on their academic transcripts. University of Vermont sophomore, Syd Ovitt, has launched a campaign to change this, and legislators are paying attention.

Combating Sexual Assault On Campus

By & Oct 5, 2015
Wolfram Burner / Flickr

By October 1st every year, colleges and universities around the country are required to report statistics about crime on their campuses, including sexual offenses. We're taking a look at those numbers, and talking about sexual assault at our local colleges - and how some of those schools are taking on the issue.

Video By Middlebury Students Calls For Better Handling Of Sexual Assault Cases

By & Mar 31, 2015

A group of Middlebury College students has created a video called "Middlebury Unmasked." In it, survivors of sexual violence appear in masks to tell the stories of what happened to them after the assault.

Colleges and universities have protocol for reports of sexual assault. They follow the guidelines laid out in the Department of Education's Title IX. But these Middlebury students want to raise questions about whether or not that process works the way it was intended.

Game From Champlain College Addresses Campus Sexual Assault And Harassment

By & Nov 16, 2016
Courtesy Amanda Crispel

Students and staff at Champlain College's Emergent Media Center have collaborated on an online game that tackles sexual harassment and assault on campus.