Changing Rules For Sexual Assault On Campus: What It Means For Vermont Colleges

Live call-in discussion: The U.S. Department of Education is proposing new rules for how sexual assault and harassment is handled on college campuses. The changes could limit the types of complaints schools can investigate and potentially allow live hearings where victims could be cross-examined.

The department says it's to protect both accusers and the accused, but victim advocates fear the changes could discourage victims from reporting abuse.

The rule changes come under Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that, among its provisions, lays out how schools should address allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Attorney Jeffrey Nolan joins Vermont Edition to discuss how Vermont schools currently comply with Title IX regulations related to sexual violence and what the proposed changes could mean for their work.

Hannah Weiss, a graduate student at the University of Vermont, discusses her work with student survivors of sexual violence and her concerns about the new proposed rule changes.

And Matthew Roche, Norwich University’s Title IX Coordinator, explains the university's current approach to sexual assault and harassment allegations and ways the new rules may—or may not—improve that process.

Public comment on the proposed Title IX changes can be submitted via the Regulations.gov online portal.

Public comment on the proposed Title IX changes can be submitted via the Regulations.gov online portal.

