A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.
Broadcast Saturday, December 16th at 12 p.m.
Playlist:
00:49 Mikhl Gelbart; arr. Mark Zuckerman
Ikh bin a kleyner dreydl; Chicago a cappella; Holidays a cappella Live; www.chicagoacappella.org/store
4:00
Bob Applebaum
Haneirot Halalu; Chicago a cappella;
Live performance
1:24, :49
Jonathan Miller
Shehecheyanu; Chicago a cappella; Days of Awe and Rejoicing; www.chicagoacappella.org/store
1:34
Elliot Z. Levine
Al-Hanissim; Chicago a cappella
Live performance
3:33
Bob Applebaum
Al Hanisim; Chicago a cappella
Live performance
5:07
Stacy Garrop
Lo Yisa Goy; Chicago a cappella; Christmas a cappella
Cedille Records CDR 90000107
2:51
Elliot Z. Levine Lo V’chayil; Chicago a cappella
Live performance
1:08
Steve Barnett
S’Vivon; Chicago a cappella; www.chicagoacappella.org/store
:57, 11:12
Bob Applebaum
Oh Chanukah/ Y’mei Chanukah; Maoz Tzur; Funky Dreidl; Chicago a cappella; www.chicagoacappella.org/store
4:00
Chaim Parchi/arr. Jacobson
Aleih Neiri; Chicago a cappella; Christmas a cappella
Cedille Records CDR 90000107
6:32
Daniel Tunkel
Hallel Cantata (Four selections); Hal'luyah! (Psalm 113), B'tzeit Yisrael (Psalm 114), Adonai Z'charanu (Ps. 115, vv. 12-18), Hodu (Ps. 118, vv. 1-4)
Live performance
1:05
Mark Zuckerman
Fayer, fayer!; Chicago a cappella
Live performance