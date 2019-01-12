Related Program: 
All The Traditions

Chasing One Warm Line

  • Jay Ungar and Molly Mason
    photo courtesy of the artists

Lots of interesting new releases (and some vintage tracks) to help us sail through this cold winter weather!

This program will air on Sundy January 13th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Zeichner Trio plays Irish & Appalachian Music at the Eden Boutique Taproom & Cheese Bar in Winooski on Friday, January 18th – the event runs from 6-10 p.m., music from 6:30-8:30.

Lewis Franco & The Brown Eyed Girls (with Joe Franco) will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Saturday, January 19th at 7:30 p.m.

Katie Trautz will be holding CD release parties at the Lamp Club Light Shop in Burlington on Saturday January 19th at 9 p.m. and at the Old Schoolhouse in Cabot on Sunday January 20th at 4 p.m.

Pete’s Posse perform at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday January 19th at 7:30 p.m.

Dan and Faith  will be playing Old-school original folk music at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls at 7 p.m. on Thursday  January 17th

Last Train to Zinkov will be at Brandon Music on Saturday January 19th at 7:30 p.m. 

The Dave Keller duo will be playing on Thursday January 17th at  Mt. Ellen (Sugarbush North) at  3:00 p.m. Dave will also be playing with his band on Saturday January 19th at the Castlerock Pub at Sugarbush also at 3 p.m.

Fifth Business will be performing at the Corinth Coffeehouse on Saturday January 19th at 7 p.m.

 

