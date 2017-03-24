From Chateauguay To Colombia

We bid adieu to a long and sometimes snowy month of March with waltzes, cumbias, and a generous helping of music from the hills of Vermont.

This program will air on Sunday March 26th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The walkOver concert room in Bristol presents Moira Smiley, Jayme Stone, Joseph Philips, and Sumaia Jackson and their work featuring the Lomax Project on Sunday April 2nd at 7 p.m.

Alan Greenleaf and the Doctor will be appearing at the Latchis Theater, in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29th as part of a fundraiser for COVE, the "Community of Vermont Elders."

Daymark, an international trio that plays Irish music, will be giving a house concert in Montpelier on Saturday April 1st at 7 p.m. For reservations (which are strongly encouraged) or more information, send email to taloysen@aol.com or call at 802-223-1234.

The Good Times Café in Hinesburg presents Guy Davis with Fabrizio Poggi on Tuesday and Wednesday March 28th and 29th at 8:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs, NY musician Dan Bern will be performing at the Café Lena on Friday March 31st.

Activist musicians Emma’s Revolution (Pat Humphries & Sandy O) will be in Burlington on Saturday April 1st at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington aka the Church St. church. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Pat Donohue will be playing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Thursday March 30th . Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Anais Mitchell and Sam Amidon will be performing at the Chandler mainstage in Randolph on Saturday April 1st.