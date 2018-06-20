Bienvenue! Touring Québec's Eastern Townships

Lavender farms, wine routes and natural beauty abound in Quebec's Eastern Townships. What are your favorite destinations in the region?
Live call-in discussion: Summer is a great time to explore new destinations, even ones right in your own backyard. We're touring Québec's Eastern Townships and looking at all that's on offer right on Vermont's doorstep. 

Ask Bob: How 'Fiscal Chicken' Could Become A Government Shutdown

The statehouse in spring.
By June 30, Vermont needs a budget — otherwise there could be a government shutdown on the first day of the state's new fiscal year.

Checking In On The New Cannabis Laws In Quebec And Canada

On Tuesday, Canada's senate passed a marijuana legalization bill. Retail stores could open in about two months.
This week, cannabis legalization in Canada passed that country’s senate, the final hurdle for that legislation. So what will and won't be legal once the law takes effect?

Trump Signs Order To End Family Separations

Updated at 3:53 p.m. ET

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to end his controversial policy that has resulted in thousands of family separations and brought criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

"We're going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don't stand for and that we don't want," Trump said Wednesday morning, when he announced that he would sign the order.

Override Vote Fails, Governor's Veto Stands: What's Next For Budget Negotiations

Lawmakers gathered in the House chamber moments before the attempted override vote. We're talking about next steps after the vote failed to override Gov. Scott's budget veto.
A vote to override Gov. Phil Scott's budget veto has failed, sending lawmakers back to the drawing board as the clock ticks closer to a possible state government shutdown. On Vermont Edition, we're talking with reporters about how we got to this point, where the negotiations go next and what the final budget might end up looking like.

After An Overdose, Patients Aren't Getting Treatments That Could Prevent The Next One

More than 115 Americans are dying every day from an opioid overdose. But a study out Monday finds that just three in 10 patients revived by an EMT or in an emergency room received the follow-up medication known to avoid another life-threatening event.

A Freed Slave's Journey From South Carolina To Vermont

Samel Williams and grandson Walter G. McClain, who donated this photo to the Lowcountry Digital History Initiative.
Samuel Williams was just a boy when he was liberated from slavery in South Carolina. He eventually made his way to Springfield, Vermont, where he raised a family and wrote a pseudonymous memoir, giving voice to his early life in slavery and the struggles of starting over. 

Barnard Theater Group Tackles Sinclair Lewis' Cautionary Tale Of Totalitarianism

Actors perform Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here." In this scene, Vermont newspaper editor Doremus Jessup (Peter Mendes) confronts the president of the United States, Buzz Windrip (Daniel L. Patterson) through an editorial he reads aloud.
What would happen if a fascist dictator was elected president of the United States, after winning an election built on fear and hate-mongering? That's the premise of the 1935 novel It Can't Happen Here, which Sinclair Lewis wrote while living in Barnard.

Public Utility Commission Rules It Can't Force Company To Turn DSL Service On For CoverageCo

A stretch of road with a mini cell tower on a utility pole that a car is driving by.
The state says it can’t force Consolidated Communications to turn its DSL service back on for the troubled CoverageCo cell phone provider.

Cow Teats & How To Say 'Calais': Reflecting On The 1998 Tuttle-McMullen Debate

Fred Tuttle, left, and Jack McMullen squared off in a now-notorious debate during the 1998 Republican primary.
Twenty years ago a political debate on VPR pitted a retired dairy farmer against a Harvard-educated Vermont newcomer in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. We're looking at back on the Tuttle-McMullen debate, how it affected the 1998 election and what the debate says about Vermont politics and values.

Ben Shingler, a reporter for the CBC in Montreal, said the federal law leaves a lot to each province.

The sale of the drug will be legal across the country, but each province can create guidelines for how that will work.

Quebec passed its own law regulating marijuana last week, and Shingler said the province is taking a stricter approach than other areas of Canada.

"You will be able to go to a store, a government-run store, and purchase cannabis for consumption," Shingler said.

Ben Shingler of the CBC in Montreal spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

At first, four government-run stores will open around the province, "which is clearly not going to be enough, and then there's plans to open more as we go forward," Shingler said.

The stores will be run by the same government entity that currently runs stores that sell liquor and wine. That's different than some other provinces, which are experimenting with privately-run cannabis shops. Throughout Canada, residents will also be able to purchase the drug online.

For now, you won't be able to buy edibles in cannabis shops in Quebec, but cannabis to smoke will be available.

MORE: "Quebec Has Passed Its Long-Awaited Cannabis Law. Here's What's In It" [CBC]

The Quebec law also prohibits growing cannabis at home, but Canada's federal law does allow home grown pot.

"So there is a disconnect there, and there might be even a legal challenge that ends up making its way into the court between Quebec and Ottowa, which is not the first time Quebec and Ottowa have knocked heads," Shingler said.

For visitors from the U.S. heading north, Shingler said it's his understanding they will be allowed to buy and use cannabis while in Quebec, but won't be able to bring it back with them over the border.

The drug becomes legal for recreational use in Vermont on July 1, but it remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S.

