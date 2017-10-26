Related Program: 
A Checkup On Vermont Health Connect

    On this "Vermont Edition," we look at the performance of Vermont Health Connect, which had many problems when it first went online.
Live call-in discussion: As Congress debates the future of the Affordable Care Act, a new enrollment period begins next week. We take this opportunity to assess how Vermont Health Connect is faring today after the series of technical problems that has riddled it in the past.

Vermont Edition talks with Sean Sheehan, deputy director of the Department of Vermont Health Access, and with Mike Fisher, Vermont's chief health care advocate, for an update on Vermont Health Connect. We also discuss with our guests the range of policies available on the exchange and how much financial assistance is available.

Post your comments or questions about Vermont Health Connect here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Scott Administration: Outside Audit Of Vermont Health Connect Tells 'Story of Improvement'

By Jun 13, 2017
A recently released external audit of Vermont Health Connect says the state-run insurance exchange has met all requirements set forth by the federal government.

Scott Administration Considers Options For The Future Of Vermont Health Connect

By Apr 10, 2017
Over the next six months, Gov. Phil Scott's Administration is set to examine a number of proposals that are designed to improve the reliability of Vermont Health Connect, the state's health care exchange.

Report: Vt. Health Connect Has 'Significant Deficiencies,' But Is Still The Best Option

By Dec 21, 2016
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A $200 million online health insurance marketplace created by the Shumlin administration in 2013 is a flawed program with “significant deficiencies” that is not, in its current form, capable of meeting the needs of Vermont consumers.