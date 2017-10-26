A Checkup On Vermont Health Connect

Live call-in discussion: As Congress debates the future of the Affordable Care Act, a new enrollment period begins next week. We take this opportunity to assess how Vermont Health Connect is faring today after the series of technical problems that has riddled it in the past.

Vermont Edition talks with Sean Sheehan, deputy director of the Department of Vermont Health Access, and with Mike Fisher, Vermont's chief health care advocate, for an update on Vermont Health Connect. We also discuss with our guests the range of policies available on the exchange and how much financial assistance is available.

Post your comments or questions about Vermont Health Connect here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.